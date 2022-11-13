Elon Musk is the owner of Twitter and resorts to any means to defend what he does with this social network, including using the work of a mangaka without asking for permission. It is what he came out a few days ago.

What happened? Well, what happens is that she used the popular image of the girl Crying Aya Asagiri asking Yes Chad, the character of the memes, to use Google Maps. But the latter does not want to resort to this service.

He prefers to be guided by his instincts and that is why he is dressed as some kind of prehistoric hunter.

In this way, Musk implies that the decisions he makes with Twitter actually obey his instinct, not logic or reason.

The fact is that Kentaro Sato, the creator of Crying Aya Asagiri, did not like that this tycoon used his work without his permission. That’s why he quoted his message and published another one.

Font: Akita Shoten.

This mangaka tells the owner of Twitter “Elon Musk, the new Twitter CEO, reprinted my image on Twitter without permission, so please give me a billion dollar usage fee.”.

To back up his point, Sato shared panels of Magical Girl Site, the manga where the Crying Aya Asagiri comes from. He also shared a link to the first volume of the manga. So far Musk has not replied or deleted his message.

What is Magical Girl Site that the mangaka shared with Elon Musk?

Magical Girl Siteas we mentioned before, is a manga created by Kentaro Sato and began publication on July 11, 2013 and ended on October 8, 2019.

At the end of its publication with the publisher Akita Shoten it had 16 volumes. The story is a mix of the magical girl genre with horror and drama. It also has psychological elements and a good dose of violence reaching the level of gore.

Font: Akita Shoten.

The Crying Aya Asagiri that Elon Musk shared and that motivated the mangaka’s comment is precisely the protagonist of the story.

She is a simple student abused and harassed both at home and at school.

Aya has suicidal thoughts until she discovers a mysterious website that promises to turn her into a magical girl. But when she discovers what she wants, the creator of the site decides to stop her.

In addition to Magical Girl Site we have more manga and anime information in EarthGamer.