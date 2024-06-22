Former PT minister says he tried to schedule a meeting with the president “several times”, but was not answered

Roberto Mangabeira Unger, former minister of the Presidency’s Secretariat for Strategic Affairs, suggested that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) do not run for re-election in 2026 and focus on building a successor.

In an interview published by Look on Friday (June 21, 2024), the philosopher and Harvard professor stated that this is the way to break the “moral fight of a policy of customs” headed by Lula and the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

For Mangabeira, the polarization between left and right shifts the focus from economic issues to a moral narrative. According to the philosopher, Brazil is heading towards another cycle of lost opportunities in social and economic development. “This false right and this false left have the same project”he said.

“We have two forces that want to get us into a moral fight between two policies of customs, but that have no proposal for the day-to-day problems of Brazilians. What do I propose, then, to disarm this? First, President Lula does not run for re-election. Instead of running for re-election, he builds a successor”he stated.

Mangabeira declared that a good option for Lula’s succession is the governor of Piauí, Rafael Fonteles (PT). For the former minister, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad– who is seen as a possible successor to Lula in the future – is not the best choice.

“The PT is a party that is essentially northeastern today, but absurdly led by São Paulo. And the one who appears in the media is Lula’s ambassador to the financial market, Haddad. This should not be the path for PT. It’s not the best way to open the door to the future.”he said.

The philosopher also criticized the Lula 3 government and stated that he tried to schedule a meeting with the president on several occasions, but was not answered: “I tried to have an audience with Lula, he didn’t grant it to me. Several times”.

Mangebeira assesses that Lula’s resistance to serving him may be linked to his meeting with Bolsonaro at the beginning of this year. Lula’s former minister even considered presenting a habeas corpus to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to avoid a possible arrest of Bolsonaro.

“I think it’s normal that he doesn’t want to. It’s understandable. I’m just a private citizen. There’s also no reason for him to spend his time talking to me. But I thought it was right that, having talked to one, I should at least try to talk to the other,” he declared.

For Mangabeira, the PT government repeats mistakes made by the Bolsonaro administration when trying to seek the confidence of the financial market to attract foreign and domestic investment to the country, when the Planalto’s energy should be focused on finding a fiscal balance for Brazil “daring to build a rebellious national development project”.