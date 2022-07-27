A couple of days ago SQUARE ENIX launched his very personal app for the online use of his manga published in Japan, in a similar way to what Manga Plus does with products Shueisha. However, within a few hours the controversy about the problems began to flood the net Manga Up! which mainly concern the inexplicable censorship applied even where there would be no need and the methods of use of the available series chapters.

Manga Up! makes available for free every day several chapters that can be read only once through a system of free credits, a variable number depending on each single series. However, the chapters of each manga can be divided into several parts: two, three, four and so on. Basically, if the app promises to let you read four chapters for free, in reality, depending on the series, they could actually be only one, or at most two, and depending on the series we will only be able to read them for free up to a certain chapter, and then pay to take advantage of the rest. The problem persists even though we intend to pay to read the chapters indicated as Advance, depending on the series we can pay a certain price and read only a portion of a chapter, pay the same price and read an entire chapter of another manga. To make matters worse the chapters remain “ours” only for three days from the date of purchase, even if we won’t be able to read them in this time frame.

Finally, as some images distributed on the net show us, any type of content remotely attributable to the sexualization of the characters has been censored with flashy black rectangles. And we are not talking about nudity and totally uncovered body parts, but also just simply swimwear, skinny jeans and necklines, totally blacked out. As if that were not enough, each series with such contents is marked as “for adults” before the opening: what need was there to operate these heavy censorships?

We are sure that, as it is structured now, Manga Up! it will not have a long life and that users will continue to enjoy their favorite manga as they have done so far. Below we can see some offending tables.

Source: Nmia Gaming