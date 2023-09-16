Manga | The Japanese illustrator of Hopenuole caused a public rush in Kampi

The Japanese illustrator of the Silver Arrow who traumatized an entire generation arrived in Helsinki to meet his fans.

On Saturday numerous manga fans of different ages queued up in shopping center Kampi in Helsinki to meet the Japanese by Yoshihiro Takahashi.

The name doesn’t necessarily say anything, but his production is very familiar to many Finns.

Takahashi has drawn the Silver Arrow manga, which was later also made into an anime series. It was originally released in Finland in 1989 as a set of four VHS and the series was very popular.

Silver Arrow tells about fighting dogs from different parts of Japan. The dogs unite as an army to kill the giant bears terrorizing humans, led by the deranged, red-maned Akakabuto. The main character Silver Arrow is an Akita puppy whose destiny is to fight against Akakabuto.

Nyt-appendix wrote in 2016that the series has caused many Finnish children nightmares and instilled a lifelong fear of bears.

Takahashi will visit Finland for the weekend and sign autographs in Kamppi’s lower lobby.

The autograph is made on a specially made plate, which is illustrated with Takahashi’s drawing and costs 32 euros. You also had to reserve a place in the autograph line in advance, and the event is sold out.

On Saturday, there was a long line in the lobby, consisting mainly of adults and teenagers. Each fan had time to exchange a few words with the artist with the help of an interpreter.

Toni Itäluoma (left), Nadja Susivainio and Jukka Susivainio received Takahashi’s autographs on their own records on Saturday. Itäluoma had come to the place all the way from Vaasa.

Big Silver Arrow fans, among others, had arrived there Toni Itäluoma, Nadja Susivainio mixed Jukka Susivainio.

Itäluoma says that he came all the way from Vaasa for the autograph. He saw Silver Arrow for the first time when he was already in kindergarten.

“I remember that for some reason I always had to play Akakabuto, who was killed at the end of the game.”

Nadja Susivainio says that she saw Hopeanuole for the first time in 1991, when she was 7 years old. He feels that at that time it was not yet so clear which programs children could watch.

“However, no trauma remained,” he says.

Silver Arrow has also brought people together. The wolves met at an anime fan event, and through their shared fandom they became a couple.

“Hopeanuoli has even made people get married,” says Nadja Susivainio.

Read more: The Silver Arrow children’s series traumatized with violence that had to be censored – and taught to always do the right thing