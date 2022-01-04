Here are all the manga releases of january 2022 in Italy, by publishing houses Star Comics, Planet Manga, J-POP, BAO Publishing and others. Untangling among the countless manga releases in Italy is difficult, but not impossible. Every month many more manga come out than you can imagine and the publishing houses that bring them to our country are so many.

With this series of monthly articles we try to keep up with all the issues, constantly updating the list divided by publishing house and sorted by release date and alphabetical order according to the press releases sent by the various press offices or, in some cases, by dates. and from the names found on the network.

Manga releases in Italy in January 2022

We will try to make this list as complete and correct as possible, but if you find any errors please report them to us in the comments or by e-mail, we will correct them as soon as possible by carrying out the necessary checks.

Star Comics

January 5 – Detective Conan New Edition n.9 (€ 5.90)

January 5 – Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest # 9 (€ 4.50)

January 5 – Hitorijime My Hero # 9 (€ 6.50)

January 5 – My Hero Academia Team Up Mission # 2 (€ 4.50)

January 5 – Queen’s Quality # 14 (€ 4.50)

January 5 – Shaman King Final Edition # 19 (€ 5.90)

January 5 – The Case Study of Vanitas n.9 (€ 5.90)

January 12 – Bakemonogatari – Monster Tale n.11 (€ 5.90)

January 12 – Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba # 17 (€ 4.50)

January 12 – Echoes # 8 (€ 5.90)

January 12 – Inuyasha Wide Edition n.2 (€ 9.95)

January 12 – Jagan # 12 (€ 5.90)

January 12 – Jojonium no 15 (€ 15.90)

January 12 – Kaguya-sama: Love is War n.11 (€ 5.90)

January 12 – Requiem of the Rose King # 15 (€ 4.90)

January 12 – The Second Goldfish (€ 9.90)

January 12 – Vigilante – My Hero Academia Illegals n.12 (€ 4.50)

January 19 – Born to be On Air! n.8 (€ 5.90)

January 19 – Children of the Whales n.19 (€ 5.90)

January 19 – Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba Official Fanbook n.1 (€ 19.90)

January 19 – Detective Conan New Edition n.10 (€ 5.90)

January 19 – Dragon Quest – The Adventure of Dai n.3 (€ 9.00)

January 19 – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! n.3 (€ 6.50)

January 19 – On or Off n.2 (€ 13.90)

January 19 – On or Off n.2 – With free box (€ 13.90)

January 19 – One Piece New Edition n.91 (€ 4.30)

January 19 – Secret XXX – With complimentary bookmark (€ 6.90)

January 19 – Shaman King Final Edition n.20 (€ 5.90)

January 19 – Red-haired Shirayuki # 10 (€ 5.50)

January 19 – To Your Eternity n.16 (€ 5.50)

January 19 – Tower of God # 4 (€ 12.90)

January 19 – Ultraman # 13 (€ 5.90)

January 26 – Dragon Ball Collection n.7 (€ 27.00)

January 26 – Dragon Quest Saga – The Emblem of Roto II – The Heirs of the Emblem n.30 (€ 5.90)

January 26 – Horror Theater n.1 (€ 15.00)

January 26 – Keroro n.31 (€ 4.30)

January 26 – Mashle # 3 (€ 4.50)

January 26 – Rasputin the Patriot # 1 (€ 15.00)

January 26 – Trese n.2 (€ 8.90)

J-POP Manga

January 5 – Gekiman! n.3 (€ 11.90)

January 5 – Jealousy # 3 (€ 6.90)

January 5 – The window of Orpheus n.6 (€ 12.00)

January 5 – Made in Abyss n.10 (€ 7.90)

January 5 – Don’t bother me, Nagatoro # 4 (€ 6.00)

January 13 – BJ Alex – box 2, 3-4 (€ 19.80)

January 13 – Blue Period n.8 (€ 6.50)

January 13 – Frieren – Beyond the end of the trip n.3 (€ 6.50)

January 13 – Hanako kun – The seven mysteries of Kamome Academy n.14 (€ 5.90)

January 13 – The Third Eye n.3 – Osamushi Collection (€ 15.00)

January 13 – Kingdom n.50 (€ 6.90)

January 13 – Kowloon Generic Romance # 3 (€ 6.50)

January 13 – Land of the Lustrous # 11 (€ 7.50)

January 19 – Black Jack # 5 (€ 12.00)

January 19 – Game of Familia # 5 (€ 6.90)

January 19 – The diaries of the Apothecary n.5 (€ 6.50)

January 19 – Komi Can’t Communicate n.14 (€ 5.90)

January 19 – The mountains of madness (€ 27.60)

January 19 – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid # 1 (€ 6.50)

January 19 – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid n.1 Variant Cover (€ 6.50)

January 19 – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid # 2 (€ 6.50)

January 19 – Re: Zero – Light Novel n.10 (€ 12.00)

January 19 – Super HxEros n.10 (€ 6.50)

January 19 – Zombie 100 # 6 (€ 5.90)

January 26 – BJ Alex # 3 (€ 9.90)

January 26 – My dress-up darling – Bisque Doll n.1 (€ 6.50)

January 26 – My dress-up darling – Bisque Doll n.1 Variant Cover + Shikishi (€ 6.50)

January 26 – Northwest Clouds # 1 (€ 7.50)

January 26 – Overlord – Light Novel n.8 (€ 14.00)

January 26 – Overlord # 15 (€ 4.40)

January 26 – Petite Devil Kohai # 1 (€ 6.50)

January 26 – Tokyo Revengers # 11 (€ 6.50)



Planet Manga / Panini Comics

January 13 – Banana Fish n.10 (€ 18.00)

January 13 – Black Clover n.29 (€ 4.90)

January 13 – City Hunter XYZ # 6 (€ 15.00)

January 13 – Cruella – Black, White and Red (€ 7.00)

January 13 – Darwin’s Game # 23 (€ 5.90)

January 13 – Fire Force # 27 (€ 4.90)

January 13 – Fullmetal Alchemist – Ultimate Deluxe Edition n.8 (€ 12.00)

January 13 – Emanon’s new travels – Encore (€ 14.90)

January 13 – Jujutsu Kaisen – Sorcery Fight # 9 (€ 4.90)

January 13 – Konosuba no 6 (€ 4.90)

January 13 – Lone Wolf & Cub Omnibus # 10 (€ 20.90)

January 13 – Lone Wolf & Cub Omnibus # 11 (€ 20.90)

January 13 – Lone Wolf & Cub Omnibus n.12 (€ 20.90)

January 13 – Lone Wolf & Cub Omnibus, box 4 (€ 66.00)

January 13 – Planet of the Fools # 2 (€ 7.00)

January 13 – Seraph of the End # 24 (€ 4.90)

January 13 – Sing “Yesterday” for Me – Afterword (€ 7.00)

January 13 – Spy x Family # 3 (€ 4.90)

January 13 – Star Wars – Rebel n.1 (€ 4.90)

January 13 – Traces of Blood # 11 (€ 7.00)

January 13 – We Never Learn n.20 (€ 4.90)

January 13 – Undead Unlock # 2 (€ 4.90)

20 th January – 20th Century Boys Ultimate Deluxe Edition n.2 (€ 14.90)

20 th January – Arpeggio of Blue Steel n.20 (€ 9.00)

20 th January – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Blood Brothers (€ 12.00)

20 th January – Blue Exorcist # 27 (€ 4.90)

20 th January – Chainsaw Man # 5 (€ 4.90)

20 th January – Chainsaw Man # 6 (€ 4.90)

20 th January – Giant Killing n.50 (€ 5.50)

20 th January – Gleipnir n.10 (€ 7.00)

20 th January – Kengan Ashura # 18 (€ 7.00)

20 th January – The Legend of Arslan n.15 (€ 4.90)

20 th January – Otaku Teacher n.24 (€ 6.00)

20 th January – Smokin ‘Parade # 10 (€ 8.90)

January 27 – Boruto # 14 (€ 4.90)

Other manga releases of January 2022

BAO Publishing / Aiken

January 13 – Futagashira # 2 (€ 7.90)

January 27 – Dien Bien Phu no 7 (€ 8.90)

Dynit Manga

January 21st – Big GTO Deluxe – Black edition n.1 (€ 9.90)

January 21st – The Invisible Castle n.1 (€ 12.90)

January 26 – Gereksiz box 1-2 (€ 31.80)

January 28 – GTO – Shonan Junai Gumi 1-15 box (€ 148.50)

January 28 – Miss Hokusai box (€ 49.80)

Magic Press

January 6 – Finder 10: Honeymoon in the sights – Deluxe Edition (€ 8.50)

January 6 – Kiss and Night n.1 (€ 6.90)

January 13 – Adekan # 13 (€ 6.90)

January 13 – Freya’s Deception # 1 (€ 6.50)

January 13 – The Sacrificial Princess and the Demon King # 3 (€ 6.50)

January 13 – Love Sharing (€ 12.00)

January 13 – Redo of Healer # 5 (€ 6.90)

January 13 – Skip Beat! n.10 (€ 6.50)

GOEN

January 19 – Helck # 4 (€ 6.50)

January 19 – Assistant of the month # 3 (€ 5.95)

January 19 – The court of a hundred demons n.4 (€ 6.50)

January 19 – Mononokean pouting # 4 (€ 5.95)

January 28 – UQ Holder! n.26 (€ 6.50)

TBA January – Nina’s new life # 4 (€ 5.95)

TBA January – Lunatic Circus n.1 (€ 6.65)

TBA January – O Man n.2 (€ 17.95)

001 Editions / Hikari Editions

January 19 – D’Artagnan and the Musketeers of the King # 3 (€ 10.90)

