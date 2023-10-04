













Manga Plus reveals paid service and these are the plans









The standard Manga Plus Max plan includes 80 of its serialized mangas with more than 6000 chapters. This costs $1.99 per month. While the deluxe plan includes 190 mangas with more than 16,000 chapters in exchange for $4.99 per month.

If you are interested in seeing what it offers, you can participate in a free trial of the standard plan. This lasts for one month, after that you will have to pay the level that appeals to you the most. It should be noted that both plans are completely free of ads.

From this moment on you can download the Manga Plus Max app on Google Play and the Apple App Store. After that, simply choose the plan you prefer and you can start enjoying all the content it offers. Are you manga readers?

What titles can I find in Manga Plus Max?

The trailer released by Shueisha already lets you see what are some of the very famous titles that you will be able to read. With Manga Plus Max you can keep up with One Piece, Spy x Family, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academiaamong others.

Source: Toei Animation

Best of all, with this service you will be able to read the most current issue as soon as it is released in Japan. This way you won’t have to worry about a reader on the other side of the world ruining your best revelations. So it seems like a great opportunity for avid manga readers. Will they fit?

