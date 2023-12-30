













He revealed this through his Twitter account. She brought it up when she said 'the other day, I had the opportunity to speak with an executive in charge of the live-action adaptation abroad'. Of course, she didn't say who exactly she was.

To the above, Momiyama added 'In recent years, there has been a huge increase in talk about negotiations with foreign countries to make live-action adaptations like One Piece…'.

Afterwards, he highlighted '[…]but when I ask them how they found out about the job, many locals say they found it on Manga Plus'. He also revealed that some discussions about it take place earlier than anyone would expect.

Fountain: Shueisha.

According to Yuta Momiyama 'It seems that some works come up as a topic of discussion during negotiations to adapt them to live action even before they have an anime or come out [su primer] volume in Japan'.

It's great that Manga Plus is helping to popularize the series and gain attention in the West. But a live-action adaptation of something that is just becoming established doesn't sound good at all. That's taking a lot of risks.

先日、海外映像化担当の先輩と話をする機会がありました。

ONE PIECEと聞くとMANGA Plusで探してると答える方が現地で多いとのこと。… — モミー 【少年ジャンプ＋編集】 (@momiyama2019) December 28, 2023

Momiyama pointed out 'I also often hear that there are people who use Manga Plus to read transfers and publishing offers from other countries and use them as a reference'.

He considers that this service began to give access to readers from all over the world but now it also works as a catalog for those involved in the localization and production of films abroad. Likewise, he highlighted the variety of the available catalog.

