The industry of sleeve and of the anime continues to boom, currently, the demand for Japanese entertainment content is incredible and although most people think it is good news, there are nuances that we forget to consider at times and that actually pose important problems that could lead to the ruin of the industry.

And there has always been a question in the manga and anime industry; now that it seems to have become popular, that great detail only became a titan that increasingly affects the training industry.

Manga and anime piracy has already caused a loss of 800 million dollars so far this year, so it is a conflict that will require greater and more stringent regulations.

“Japan Authorized Books,” an authority that manages manga distribution, has already found more than 1,300 manga piracy sites online. And while this is a problem because consumption does not generate any reward, it is even worse when there are also leaks prior to the release of the deliveries, as is happening with Jujutsu Kaisen.

While big works can survive piracy, smaller titles can’t. So publishers have begun to openly welcome the fact that readers consume content on designated platforms. The main objective is for fans to show their support for the works and the publishers, and by openly thanking them they want to encourage respect from readers.

What do you think about manga piracy?

We recommend: Latin America begins efforts against anime piracy

Source: MAPPA Study

What is happening in the manga industry and what is the next step in the face of the new piracy scenario?

The more than 1,300 manga piracy sites found are only platforms tracked in the United States, below is the information that was shared that includes economic data:

“The amount of free reading per month on the top 10 English translation piracy sites alone amounts to US$800 million, a figure that increases every year and requires immediate action.”

However, the action plan that publishers will have to implement has not yet been shared, we will have to wait to find out. What will you do?

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.