Andrés 'Manga' Escobar He already has a new team and it is in Argentine soccer, after being announced as the signing of New Chicago, of the second division, and will play for one year in the First National.

The 32-year-old Colombian striker will play again after a traumatic time in Icelandic football, where he played for the Leiknir Reykjavík, and hopes to compete again after two years without playing and after solving serious personal problems.

Controversial signing

Precisely, the Argentine press spoke about Escobar and described him as “a controversial reinforcement” for Nueva Chicago, recalling his history of indiscipline, conflicts with several clubs and a conviction for sexual abuse.



'Doble Amarilla' recalled that since 2011 Escobar has been linked to controversies, such as when “he was marginalized” from the Colombian National Team for the U-20 World Cup, along with Edwin Cardona.

“In 2015 and due to internal controversies, coach Reinaldo Rueda requested the separation of the footballer from Atlético Nacional. A year later he was presented in Millonarios and although he had a good football performance, the club decided not to renew his contract due to a fight with two directors,” the Argentine media recalled.

Furthermore, 'Manga''s resume includes records such as 2018, when “he was fired by the owner of Deportes Tolima, Senator Camargo, after arriving at a training session drunk and falling asleep on a nursing stretcher.” .

Finally, Escobar's history was closed as follows: “In 2021, Escobar ended up in Icelandic football, at Leiknir Reykjavík, where he was denounced and sentenced to two years in prison for sexual abuse. In his defense, the footballer stated that it was a 'misunderstanding'. The authorities took away his passport and prevented him from leaving the country.”

✍🏼 The player Andrés Escobar signed a contract with our institution. ⚽ The 32-year-old offensive midfielder will be linked to Nueva Chicago until December 31, 2024. He arrives free with the pass in his possession. Welcome and best of luck! 🇨🇴💚🖤 pic.twitter.com/5BNONYK3uj — New Chicago (@NewChicago) January 4, 2024

The newspaper Olé headlines on its website: “Chicago hired a soccer player who was sentenced to two years in prison for sexual abuse.”

“Although the footballer admitted having been with the girl in question, he flatly denied having done so without her consent. Therefore, his lawyer appealed the ruling issued by the Court which, in addition to condemning him, also took his passport so that he could not can leave,” says the outlet.

