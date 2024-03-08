Manga | Dragon Ball comics creator Akira Toriyama has died

The characters from the comics have appeared in movies and games, among other things.

Super popular the creator of the Japanese cartoon Dragon Ball Akira Toriyama is dead. He was 68 years old when he died.

The matter is explained in the article published on the official website of Dragon Ball in the statement, according to which the news of Toriyama's sudden death has been received with great sadness. According to the statement, Toriyama died on March 1 of a subdural hemorrhage.

Over the years, Toriyama's creations have also delighted people in the form of the mega-popular Dragon Ball Z animation series.

