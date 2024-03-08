Friday, March 8, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Manga | Dragon Ball comics creator Akira Toriyama has died

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 8, 2024
in World Europe
0
Manga | Dragon Ball comics creator Akira Toriyama has died

The characters from the comics have appeared in movies and games, among other things.

Super popular the creator of the Japanese cartoon Dragon Ball Akira Toriyama is dead. He was 68 years old when he died.

The matter is explained in the article published on the official website of Dragon Ball in the statement, according to which the news of Toriyama's sudden death has been received with great sadness. According to the statement, Toriyama died on March 1 of a subdural hemorrhage.

Over the years, Toriyama's creations have also delighted people in the form of the mega-popular Dragon Ball Z animation series.

The characters of the Dragon Ball series have also had adventures in movies and games, among other things.

#Manga #Dragon #Ball #comics #creator #Akira #Toriyama #died

See also  Biden confirms to Zelenski his support for Ukraine in the fight with Russia
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“I won't give in.” Biden delivered a message to Putin during his annual State of the Union address

"I won't give in." Biden delivered a message to Putin during his annual State of the Union address

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result