In Florida it is becoming more and more common for some manga to be banned. But while one work of this type suffers such a fate, another one such as Chainsaw Man is considered an appropriate read for young people. This story took place in Brevard County, and specifically in the district’s school board.

It all started with a complaint from an unidentified member who decided to complain about Sasaki & Miyanoespecially because it should be read from right to left.

Then he started saying that Sasaki & Miyano has LGBTQ+ content, which led to it being banned in county schools. But it is his criticism that caught the attention of more than one manga and anime fan, as on the one hand he despises this series and on the other he praises Chainsaw Man and more works from Japan.

The complaint begins with ‘This material could be very offensive to a student’ in relation to the work of mangaka Shō Harusono, who even has his own anime.

This board member said ‘I don’t think there is any value in making gay books available in schools’. Later, and apparently without consulting any reviews, he added ‘here are other alternatives: Chainsaw Man, To Your Eternity, The Seven Deadly Sins, A Silent Voice, Sailor Moon’.

Those who have read these manga will surely remember that LGBTQ+ relationships are not entirely absent, and in fact, some of them stand out for their level of violence.

Today in Brevard County we banned a book because our chair couldn’t understand why a Japanese translation was being read from right to left. Well that & she accidentally said the LGBTQ relationship was “inappropriate” pic.twitter.com/I1d3uw9PGo — Jennifer Jenkins Brevard (@JenkinsBrevard) August 27, 2024

But it seems that in Florida they are more afraid of LGBTQ+ relationships than explicit bloodshed, especially in Chainsaw Manwhere ironically some characters have varied preferences.

It also addresses issues like suicide, bullying and much more that don’t seem very suitable for young audiences. Unfortunately the aforementioned complaint led to the manga being banned. Sasaki & Miyano in the county. Another victim of intolerance.

