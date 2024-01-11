A dark legal storm hits the Gulf city of Capitanata. Manfredonia, after two years of commissionership for mafia infiltration, followed by the fall of the CDX political majority legitimized in the last elections, the scene resumes in the panorama of provincial news with a anti-drug raid which includes a former councilor and municipal councilor among the suspects.

In the early hours of dawn, the green berets of the local company, in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Police Unit of Foggia, the Lodi and Verona Groupstogether with the support of canine units and a helicopter from the Bari Air Section, carried out 5 precautionary measures, 4 of which were in prison and 1 under house arrest.

In total there are 7 suspects, including a former councilor and municipal councilor of CSX, whose name does not appear in the pages of the order signed by the investigating judge of the Court of the Daunian capital, where he is under investigation for allegedly aiding and abetting another arrested person, a circumstance which still needs to be clarified but which would have led to the seizure of the politician's mobile phone.

This is what we learn from public information released by the defense lawyer of the suspected person, in the hours immediately following the raid by the Financial Police. The operation to fight crime and predatory crimes led to searches for drug trafficking and dealing.

The investigative activities, directed by the Public Prosecutor's Office of Foggiawere developed around the movement of large quantities of drugs between Manfredonia and Northern Italy. The drug dealing activities would have been carried out in the seaside beaches during the summer season.

Among the results of the investigation activities, seizures of tens of kilos of hashish emerged, which would have been used to produce up to 500 thousand doses which then ended up on the drug dealing streets. The narcotic was coming referred to as 'Gorilla', 'Ferrari' or 'Porsche' depending on the different qualities characterized by the images imprinted on the loaves.

In June 2023 a courier was arrested in flagrante delicto during a checkpoint on the Gargano state road, while transporting 25 kg of hashish from Manfredonia. Among those drawn from restrictive measures appear the names of Elia Fatone 43 years old, Pasquale Murgo 48 years old, Matteo Colafrancesco 46 years old from Monte Sant'Angelo and Michele Calderara 19 year old from Verona. Under house arrest, however, Annapia Castigliego 39 years old and wife of Fatone.

