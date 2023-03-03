The Totonero, the long disqualification, the cardiac arrest. It’s all part of a past that is now distant, but which helped shape it. And it is also for this reason that Lionello Manfredonia, after his career as a player, manager and sports agent, has chosen to put himself at the service of the youngest, preparing them for the football that matters to him. Without losing sight of Serie A, which he lived with the shirts of Lazio, Juventus and Rome.