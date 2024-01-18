Genoa – The headquarters of the company that owns the property Sampdoria for the first time in its history it crosses the Italian borders. Ferrero had brought it to Rome (Ssh Holding and Holding Max), and now Matteo Manfredia reference point for Blucerchiati investors, has transferred it in Luxembourg. A choice with precedents in Italian football, for example the corporate structures of Inter, Milan, Udinese and Bologna pass from companies registered in Luxembourg. The Grand Duchy famously has a jurisdiction that attracts private investors, legally allows for capital protection, reduced tax burden and longer timescales for tax obligations.

The group leader (technically “TopCO”)/vehicle activated by Manfredi for Sampdoria is called Gestio Capital Structuring & Investment Solution, legally registered as an “anonymous company” i.e. with limited liability to contributions and registered office in Rue Antoine Jans 10. Same address as GE Lux , a service company (of Italian origin, also based in Milan) which Manfredi relies on in the Grand Duchy. The company reference, in this case Manfredi, does not appear in the company profile, but it often happens in these shielded financial engineering structures. The sole director, appointed last October 30th, is also a technical figure, Elena Guaraldi, advisor of GE Lux. The company statute was first modified (the Luxembourg-based Gestio took over from a “dormant” company Fides Capital Structuring&Investment Solutions, registered in June 2021) and deposited on 7 December. Share capital 37,881,000 euros, two classes of shares (A and B) with a nominal value of one euro, fully subscribed. That the company is specifically dedicated to the Sampdoria operation is written in the heading, company name: “The acquisition, possession, management and sale of the shareholdings and all interests in any form, directly or indirectly, of Uc Sampdoria through the intermediary Blucerchiati Spa”. Part called the “UCS investment”. However, he can devote himself to other “investment opportunities”, in Luxembourg and abroad in companies operating in the sports and media entertainment sector. The first budget will close on June 30th, auditor Servicac. In light of the new configuration, it can be said that today Sampdoria is controlled by Blucerchiati Spa, based in Milan and managed by Manfredi, attributable to Gestio Capital Structuring & Investment Solution.

Manfredi, tomorrow evening at Ferraris, is carrying on the search for new finance and/or new investors, to support the Singaporeans already operational for months. He has established contacts with the Danish brothers Christoffer and Alexander Reedtz, founders of Football Radar. It is discussing with a couple of financial institutions, the hypothesis on the table could also be to replicate the operation carried out by Genoa (through 777 Italy Sports Holding) in October 2022, i.e. signing a factoring contract (the advance of certain future credits, linked to the market or television rights), pledging as a guarantee for the fulfillment of all its obligations a percentage of the parent company, in the case of Genoa it was 25% but it can be lower or even higher.