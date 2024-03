The Sampdoria president speaks: “There are no financiers, Gestio has invested its own capital and we have enough to carry on the project, ours is not an interregnum between the old ownership and whoever will arrive but the “shop” is open. Now there is the pride of having saved the brand, coat of arms, team, fans. We want to get to Serie A as soon as possible but we don't make any promises.”

