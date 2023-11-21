Matteo Manfredi and Andrea Radrizzani, the protagonists of the financial operation that saved Sampdoria, spoke at the event organized by Dla Piper “The new challenge of football: combination of sporting and financial performance” which took place at the San Siro stadium. Radrizzani spoke on the panel dedicated to the evolution of management and financial models: “We intervened to save a football institution. An operation done in a short time. I gave Matteo a hand.” Manfredi in the one on investments in the operational and financial turnaround of the clubs: “Sampdoria for us is romanticism, we want to give it back those sensations of the past”. Present at the event were Andrea Abodi, minister for Sport and Youth, Giuseppe Marotta CEO of Inter, Urbano Cairo president of Torino, Luigi De Siervo CEO of the Serie A League, Giorgio Furlani CEO of Milan and remotely also Claudio Lotito president of Lazio and Gianluca Garbi CEO of Banca Sistema. Service by Damiano Basso



02:04