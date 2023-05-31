Here is the press release issued by Gestio Capital to announce the acquisition of the club by Matteo Manfredi and Andrea Radrizzani:
“It was a real race against time. A long and exhausting negotiation that only saw its positive conclusion on the evening of Tuesday 30 May. Matteo Manfredi, Principal of Gestio Capital and Andrea Radrizzani, Chairman of Aser Group, express all their satisfaction with the closure of the operation that led them to the acquisition of Unione Calcio Sampdoria. “Now we can say it – opens Andrea Radrizzani – it was a real battle, but we can finally say that we have done it. We are nothing short of thrilled to be able to announce that we have completed the acquisition of this extraordinary club. Samp’s history and coat of arms are safe and I think my happiness is that of all the people who were suffering for these colors. My thanks right now go above all to all those people who have worked tirelessly to ensure that this agreement finds a just conclusion. And in particular I must address a huge thank you to Matteo (Manfredi ed) and to the lawyer De Gennaro. Without them none of this would have been possible. From today we move on… and I personally can’t wait to get to work”.
“Perhaps we have not yet become aware of what happened – continues Matteo Manfredi. We have worked day and night to get to this point. There were times when we thought we had reached the limit. But within us the determination and the belief that we can reach an agreement have never waned. Sampdoria and the Sampdorians have already given us a lot these days. We will have time to fully explain our project. A plan for which we have already defined all the guidelines. Now there are still many details to fix in order to close every formal aspect. But from today we start to build something important, something that will last over time. We are tired, happy, but eager to do the best we can for this club and its people.”
