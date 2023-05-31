“It was a real race against time. A long and exhausting negotiation that only saw its positive conclusion on the evening of Tuesday 30 May. Matteo Manfredi, Principal of Gestio Capital and Andrea Radrizzani, Chairman of Aser Group, express all their satisfaction with the closure of the operation that led them to the acquisition of Unione Calcio Sampdoria. “Now we can say it – opens Andrea Radrizzani – it was a real battle, but we can finally say that we have done it. We are nothing short of thrilled to be able to announce that we have completed the acquisition of this extraordinary club. Samp’s history and coat of arms are safe and I think my happiness is that of all the people who were suffering for these colors. My thanks right now go above all to all those people who have worked tirelessly to ensure that this agreement finds a just conclusion. And in particular I must address a huge thank you to Matteo (Manfredi ed) and to the lawyer De Gennaro. Without them none of this would have been possible. From today we move on… and I personally can’t wait to get to work”.