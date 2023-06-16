Genoa – Matteo Manfredi, CEO & Founder of Gestio Capital, and Andrea Radrizzani, Chairman & Founder of Aser Group are the protagonists of the Sampdoria rescue operation. On the sidelines of the ordinary shareholders’ meeting which approved the club’s financial statements for the 2022 financial year, they expressed their first thoughts.

Matthew Manfredi he declares himself extremely satisfied with the achievement of a crucial step in the process that will lead to the acquisition of the Sampdoria club. “The approval of the financial statements and the activation of the Convertible Bond Loan represent two extremely important objectives, which required a profound commitment in terms of energy and time. These results allow us to look to the future with growing optimism and to work more serenely to complete the outstanding aspects”.

As Andrea Radrizzani: “The technical and bureaucratic complexity that has characterized this path, I think is there for all to see. Despite the difficulties, trust has never failed, but often we had to reach the limit due to the limited time available. Saving Sampdoria was, is and will continue to be a difficult process, but teamwork and the indisputable skills of the people involved are allowing the club to look to the future with growing optimism. Let me then, once again, thank Matteo (Manfredi ed) and the lawyer Francesco De Gennaro for the extraordinary work done in recent weeks”.

Matteo Manfredi adds: “The date of June 20th represents, as we all know, a decisive moment for Sampdoria. Up to now, despite the difficulties, we have managed to complete everything that was required of us, also thanks to the availability of the old property and Sportspettacolo Holding. It is almost there and we are determined to register the team for the next championship, having completed the entire existing plan in every aspect and detail”

Andrea Radrizzani concludes: “We are working on several fronts: from a bureaucratic and legal point of view, there has been and will be a huge amount of work by Matteo Manfredi and his team. At the same time, we are defining all aspects related to the technical sector following the guidelines of our project. And in this regard, in the next few days we will announce the technical staff and the sports area. We are full of enthusiasm and aware that so far nothing has been easy, but it is essential that all parties involved respect the agreements made. Sampdoria must be reborn, and it will do so according to our desire and will.”