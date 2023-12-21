Genoa – Focus on the last two of the 2023 championship, Feralpi the day after tomorrow and Bari on Boxing Day (with training at Christmas and pre-match retreat in the hotel), but at the same time the management has already been working for days in view of the January transfer window. Compared to the summer session something has changed, officially Andrea Radrizzani protagonist in June, July and August, now he will remain out of the way. The technical responsibilities therefore also fall on the shoulders of Matteo Manfredi, the point of reference for investors. Sampdoria is looking above all for a top-class central defender and striker, an objective they missed in the summer. The “block” of the market, imposed by federal regulations on those who access the new rules for settling the crisis, forces Sampdoria into a session in the black. You have to be creative, still focus on loans. With possible redemptions starting from January 2025. And it means that it will be necessary to build an asset with the sales of those less used or “expendable” players.

Immediately after Bari, Manfredi, Pirlo and Mancini will probably take stock. There are various positions to evaluate: from Lemina who wants to return to Paris to Panada and Girelli, from La Gumina to Conti (who however has a very high salary), from Ricci to Stojanovic himself, who however can possibly only return to Empoli. De Luca, already in Spezia's sights, and Delle Monache also need to be understood. Barreca is linked to the explosion of Giordano, who could receive requests from Serie A. Another player with a transfer will be Askildsen. It's obvious that not everyone will leave, the objective is to improve and strengthen the squad to fight for promotion to the end. But every euro invested must correspond to a euro earned or saved (bonuses also count).

Above all, Andrea Mancini is at work, who has developed a strong feeling with Manfredi, supported internally by the head of scouting Lorenzo Giani, who was also present yesterday morning at Mugnaini. The sporting director is in full agreement with Andrea Pirlo.

In an interview published yesterday on the site Caughtoffside the sporting director said that «if he needs something, he tells me. I think he has the potential to become a top coach. The players respect him and I think we can build something great around him at Sampdoria. Manfredi is building a good project, but it takes time.” Then: «I'm doing my best to find players. I try to stay as close as possible to Pirlo and Manfredi… we're looking around a bit. Our approach is to be very careful and keep your eyes open. We'll probably try to do something…”. And on Sampdoria: «Every time I enter the stadium it's like being a child again. I can't explain the emotion I feel, but what I can say is that if I could sign a lifetime contract at Sampdoria, I would do it without hesitation.”

Mancini is on close terms with Fali Ramadani. It was precisely the powerful agent born in North Macedonia to a family of Albanian origin who oversaw the transfer of Roberto Mancini to Arabia (about which Andrea says: «Sometimes I ask him for some advice… I'm lucky because my relationship with Pirlo he's very direct, but it's always useful to talk to my father too») and is proposing some players to Sampdoria, not just from his team. The ways of Ramadani are truly infinite.

Other active agent with Sampdoria is Mario Giuffredi, seen in conversation with Manfredi also in Reggio Emilia. For example, he manages Alfredo Donnarumma, 33 years old, now in Catanzaro on loan from Ternana. In Vivarini's team, one of the revelations of the championship, he is not finding much space. Another striker in his portfolio is Gennaro Tutino, 27, who Parma has loaned to Cosenza, where he is a permanent starter. And Giuffredi is the agent of Gialunca Gaetano, a talented Napoli attacking midfielder who has been looking for space since January. As for the defender, it is more than just a rumor about Bruno Amione, 9 appearances in 16 days with Verona: it would be his agent Lorenzo DeSantis who is pushing for a return to the Blucerchiati.