In Unterhaching you have had a problem with a nearby professional association for a long time: fans of TSV 1860 Munich have painted electricity boxes and much more white and blue in the suburban community. A few fans of the SpVgg Unterhaching did not want to be offered, they set their own fragrance brands and painted the white part in many places with red. A small home win, so even if many residents are apparently annoyed and the community convicts the property damage. But the rivalry could soon evaporate. The question is how much game association will soon be in Unterhaching.

In terms of sport, what the Vorstadt offered at SV Sandhausen was quite attractive. Under coach Heiko Herrlich, the requirement is: do not play like a relegation. So his team got involved in a sometimes very open exchange of blows that could have ended with even more goals on both sides. However, the final score of 2: 2 further increases the probability that the Hachinger will play in the regional league next season. The two players Leander Popp (12th) and Fabio Torsiello (56.), who were still signed at the end of January, scored the goals, the team is competitive in the current form.

But the often praised Hachinger Weg inevitably leads into smaller streets. According to everything that can be heard from the environment of the association, money worries are so enormous that the financing of another third division season seems very questionable anyway. Last Thursday, President Manfred Schwabl invited to the in -house restaurant to answer questions about the recent events. He mentioned that numerous top performers also had contracts for the regional league; However, he also explained that he would like to talk to players like Johannes Geis, Simon Skarlatidis, Manuel Stiefler or his son Markus about “whether they still feel like starting the attack”. Again again, that is actually the typical haching reflex after a possible descent, according to the 58-year-old. But reason seems to insist on suppressing such reflexes.

Club President Schwabl is asked whether he has already thought of resignation

Schwabl sees himself as an advocate of a desirable down -to -earthness in football, and while he keeps showing it, the understaffed association breaks down to the requirements of the professional company. A requested, new security concept had not been completed in time, so the municipality blocked for the home game against Hansa Rostock – A so -called risk game – The stadium. Schwabl says you have to do your homework and take it on his cap. At the same time, however, he shows that he does not understand “why a 600-page concept” to ensure security. The president emphasizes that “purely formal things” would have been missing. So it is not a question that money for folders, for example, is missing. Rather, it is relevant that due to the generally increased risk of terrorism around the stadium, a traffic concept should be developed in which ambulance have free travel.

Schwabl says: “With us there is except for the Cottbus game (Promotion game in summer 2023, editor’s note) Never happens. ” He cannot understand the required effort because it is always so familiar in Unterhaching. Despite the current discussions, it is probably certain that Haching will end the season. With regard to the Rostock cancellation, Schwabl commented on the edge of the Sandhausen game: “It looks like a new setting.” For the time being, the game on Tuesday evening against SC Verl was secured with the help of an individual case.

Schwabl is asked whether he has already thought of resignation. The former professional refers to his shirt sleeves, which are rolled up. “Many say: sinking ship, but I still have the vision in my head.” Completely regardless of the league affiliation, he also wants to continue buying the sports park to the municipality, because his own stadium “is the foundation to work in this industry”. However, the deadline for a purchase offer expires on June 30th. And what is missing is the financing, i.e. any form of support from external investors.

In mid-July, the 100th anniversary of the association is scheduled to increase in this own stadium. But the planning, if they were already boosted, have stalled. Schwabl actually wanted to do a friendly against FC Bayern. But this is not possible because Bayern are at the club World Cup in the USA at that time. “Now it is no longer about millions, but by billions,” says Schwabl, and can get a zero-three white beer. The gap between professional and amateur football, it is torn open on the Munich city border as nowhere else.