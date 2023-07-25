Madrid. The European Space Agency (ESA, for its acronym in English) began yesterday the maneuvers to crash the satellite into Earth Aeolus, launched on August 22, 2018 from Kourou (French Guiana) with the aim of improving weather forecasts and climate models.

Thus, after five years of mission to improve weather forecasts, the satellite will return to Earth in an assisted reentry, the first of its kind, according to ESA.

From the ESA Space Operations Center in Germany, they are using the remaining fuel from the satellite to steer it back to Earth.

The re-entry is scheduled to end on Friday, when a team will guide Aeolus to an area of ​​the Atlantic Ocean, as far away as possible from the mainland.

When it is about 80 kilometers from the Earth’s surface, most of the satellite will burn up, although some fragments may reach the planet.

The ESA ensures that the risk of a person being hit by a piece of space debris is almost three times less than the risk of a meteorite falling.

By targeting the Atlantic, which offers the best satellite visibility during the final critical phases of re-entry, the attempt will further reduce the risk of ingress of Aeolus 42 times compared to a natural readmission.