Giorgia Meloni (photo Lapresse), the extra profit tax is a hit. And an own goal with the visit to Albania

Maneuver, Meloni dictates the agenda in the first CDM after the summer break

The confirmation of cut of the tax wedge and the fight against waste, with the utmost attention in the use of resources, the amount of which will be clarified in detail on 27 September with the update note to the Def. In the first CDM to return after the summer break, the premier Giorgia Meloni draws the line with the ministers in view of the next budget law.

The maneuver construction site has already started, the technicians are at work to find the necessary covers, one is assumed approximately 30 billion euros, but resources appear limited and inevitably the government will be called upon to make choices. Much will depend, as the Economy Minister underlines, Giancarlo Giorgettifrom how the negotiations underway in Brussels on the renewal of the stability pact.

The owner of the Mef considers the hypothesis that the new shared rules will not be reached by the end of the year as “the most probable”. In the meantime Giorgetti does not close to the possibility of divestment of some state investments deemed no longer strategic for finding resources.

