Maneuver, the government finds 2 million for Lollobrigida. His ministry at the MEF level

There financial maneuver which is about to be voted on in Parliament has been characterized by cuts, the ones in public healthcare are now famous but there have been various interventions made to reduce costs in almost all sectors. One ministry has been rewarded, it is – we read in Repubblica – that of Agriculture which is headed by Francesco Lollobrigida. Italy's brother-in-law is setting up a machine that will soon be comparable to that of Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti: the MEF is historically the spearhead of the public administration due to the delicate role it plays and the minister can count on it a staff of around eighty people. But Lollobrigida thinks big and a provision of just a few lines was enough in the budget maneuver being voted on in the Chamber which increases the budget of her staff by two million of euros, to unleash the race to get the job in his cabinet.

Read also: Stock market, record year for Piazza Affari: boom in Unicredit and Leonardo stocks

Read also: Pensions, Meloni squeeze: exit no earlier than 2025 and with the lowest allowance

All this – continues Repubblica – within a department on which in the last few hours almost 3 billion euros rained down of funds to be allocated to the agricultural sector through the modification of Pnrr requested in Brussels and obtained by his party colleague and colleague in the Palace Chigi Raphael Thick. A choice, that of not issuing new tenders, which will allow Minister Lollobrigida to provide these resources in a short time and my colleague Fitto to be able to report calmly spending by 2026, the year in which the Pnrr projects are to be completed. In the background, however, remains the very close relationship with the powerful association of Coldirettiwhich now seems the “political” reference of the minister in the agricultural world.

Subscribe to the newsletter

