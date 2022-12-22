Maneuver, the green light to hunt in the cities unleashes chaos

There race against time to get approved maneuver by December 31st he is likely to bring in the measure too measures very questionable as the amendment of Brothers of Italy which has been approved. Burst the animal rights uprising – reads the Corriere della Sera – against the possibility of to hunt all sorts of wild animals in parks and city at any time and period. This was denounced by the secretary of Green Europe, Angelo Bonellitelling of a “blitz” of the right-wing majority at 6.45 yesterday. After 6 hours of night votewith the work of the Commission almost completed, two new amendments appeared, one of which concerned precisely the “control of wildlife” and the possibility, after the felling of the animals, of eat the preyafter a health and hygiene analysis.

Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida – continues the Corriere – he tried to defend it as a “solution to safeguard from the healthcare public”. But initially, according to the leaders of the Alleanza Verdi and Sinistra, also the Minister for Ecological Transition Gilberto Pichetto Brother had given negative opinion. The International Organization for the Protection of Animals (Oipa) speaks of «amendment from Far West»: «If approved, we are ready to report it to the European Environmental Court of Justice», says the president Massimo Comparotto. The animal rights associations Enpa, Lav, Lipu and WWF have renamed it the “killer amendment” and underline that “it presents concrete unconstitutionality profiles“.

