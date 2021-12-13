Among the topics that will be brought by the executive are confirmed: the tax authorities, bills, pensions, school and local authorities

Week of waiting in the Senate, where government amendments to the budget law are expected. At best, they could arrive in a couple of days (Wednesday), the day in which the maneuver should arrive in the courtroom. While it is not excluded the hypothesis that the Budget Committee has to wait until the weekend to be able to start examining the proposed amendments which are the object of the consultation between the majority and the executive.

In this case, for the day in which the Montecitorio assembly awaits the budget law (21 December), the provision could still be grappling with the votes of the amendments in committee. The postponement of the work will force the parliament to meet after Christmas, for the definitive approval of the maneuver.

Among the topics that will be brought by the executive, according to what the participants in the meeting between the government and the majority that took place this morning, are confirmed: the tax authorities, bills, pensions, school and local authorities.