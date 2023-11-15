Majority meeting on the maneuver

There was a meeting” on the Maneuver – attended by the majority group leaders in the Senate, together with those in the Budget Committee, the Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, and the undersecretaries – “which was clarifying to understand how to move.” “We asked to have this control room more often. We will also do it next week”, explains the president of Forza Italia senators, Licia Ronzulli. “On the Advances decree we divide between onerous and regulatory amendments, we will only present the latter. For the Maneuver we will decide how, what will be the instrument for amending. There was talk of a maxi-amendment from the government or an amendment for each individual speaker or even a resolution. The parliamentarians have worked, we need to bring ideas and proposals: there will not be the assault on diligence that there has been in other years, there will not be amendments from a single parliamentarian on the bell tower of a town or on the port of another”. “This year there is no possibility of doing this because the blanket is short, we have to be responsible”, he added.

Conte, public debt will increase, Meloni responsible – “We shared with Confindustria that in this maneuver there is not a single euro for investments. I believe it has never happened. Meloni will be the prime minister responsible for the increase in public debt. If GDP does not grow, public debt will increase and she will not be able to respect the debt curve that they have announced. Because that curve is built on the forecast of an increase in GDP of 1.2% next year which no agency, institute or accredited body can recognize. They have all lowered this forecast, Confindustria to 0, 5 instead of 1.2”. Thus the leader of the 5s Giuseppe Conte after the meeting with Carlo Bonomi on the maneuver.

