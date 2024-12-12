The Government and its left-wing partners ( Podemos, ERC, Sumar, EH Bildu and BNG.) agree to extend the tax on large energy companies to 2025 to prevent it from declining at the end of 2024. To this end, the Executive will soon approve a royal decree law to extend the current tax for one more year, so that it will affect the year 2025 (which will be settled in 2026).

It is true that this decree will need to be approved in Congress, which will be impossible to achieve given the position against the rate that both PNV and Junts show. But parliamentary procedures will delay the vote until at least the end of January. The Executive thus has time to extend the rate and force the sector to pay the tax one more year despite the fall in the price of electricity. It represents a clamorous maneuver by the Treasury to extend the tax in the absence of parliamentary majorities.