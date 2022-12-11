These are pensions, seniority and quota 103. 35 billion euros on the bank, with two thirds blocked by measures against expensive energy

The parliamentary process continues in forced stages to try to approve the economic package before the end of the year and avoid interim exercise. There are several obstacles in the way of the centre-right majority. The political issues still to be resolved, starting with that on old-age pensions and quota 103on which the positions between the parties would still be different, with Forza Italia pushing to raise the minimum to 600 euros and the League which would raise some perplexities.

The time factor also has an effect, with the elections in September drawing up a calendar of works that obliges the writing and voting of the budget law in a compressed time frame. Today about a thousand amendments, a third of the total, have been declared inadmissible by the Budget Commission which will now examine the appeals presentedthe. Tomorrow at 3 pm it will be time for the texts to be signalled, ie the 450 amendments considered a priority by the political forces, 200 for the majority and 250 for the opposition.

Transition to the House

A decisive week opens on Monday for the passage to the House: the modification proposals, which concern funds for around 400 million, will be voted in the Commission from Thursday 15 to Sunday 18 and in the meantime the opinion of the EU Commission on the maneuver is also awaited. The text is expected in the hall at Montecitorio from 20 December.

The maneuver moves 35 billion euroswith two-thirds of resources allocated to mitigation measures energy cost. In other words, he looks at the contingency of the geopolitical context, with the war going on in Ukraine for almost 10 months and the consequent increase in energy costs combined with the run of inflation.

For the other measures, limited resources remain, the controversies between the sides concerned above all this part of the text. There has been much debate about cash rules – raising the ceiling for payments from one thousand to five thousand euros and raising the obligation for merchants to use the Pos starting from 60 euros – with findings raised by both Bank of Italy and the Court of Auditors and Confindustria.

But Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti have hinted on several occasions that there would be no going back on these measures. Especially now that the EU has set the ceiling on cash at 10,000 euros. The amendment presented by three exponents of FdI, Lega and Forza Italia which it suppresses also caused discussion card 18 Appthe electronic card that earmarked resources for new adults to enjoy cultural content, from cinemas to music through to the purchase of books and newspapers.

Sangiuliano, a true charter of culture

In its place, new initiatives are planned. “I hope that a true charter of culture will be born for young people”, explains the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano in conversation with AGI underlining the “critical issues” of App 18. “The amendment comes from Parliament, but I think we need to make a reflection – he observes – it is necessary to redefine and rename it, so that this tool really becomes a way of cultural consumption for young people, directing them to reading books, visiting exhibitions, language courses and music”.

According to the minister, it must be “introduced an ISEE threshold that excludes people from families with high incomes”. In addition, “a real anti-fraud mechanism needs to be developed, and the areas of use must be redefined for truly cultural consumption, avoiding grotesque aspects”. Among the oppositions, the Pd group leader Simona Malpezzi replies: “Minister Sangiuliano we expect your opposite opinion, we are certain that you will not want to be remembered as the minister who did not defend the theft of 230 million for the cultural consumption of 18-year-olds. The government does not is a spectator”.

Doubts about the tax on extra profits

While the president of the M5s senators, Barbara Floridia, adds: “We will be alongside the world of books and culture in general which is asking the government to retrace its steps”. In the meantime, the group leader of FdI in the Chamber invites the opposition to dialogue: “Apart from the amendments that will prove inadmissible, the fact remains that the number of them remains very high and there is no time for a complete and careful examination”.

Then he appeals to complete the examination process in the Senate by 31 December. Other comments on the text came from the analysis of the document filed by the Parliamentary Budget Office in its hearing earlier this week. The Commission was reminded how the quantifications of some measures “are rather uncertain”.

While “margins of doubt” also persist on the revenue effects deriving from the “provisions relating to the additional extraordinary contribution for companies in the energy sector”. That is to say the extra profit tax. Furthermore, with the new rules introduced by the maneuver, the Upb estimates, 38.5% of the households that today receive the basic income could lose it from August 2023. Given that the income is mainly used in the South, it follows that the majority part of the excluded will be resident in that area.

