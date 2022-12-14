The government puts its hand on the Maneuver, with a new ceiling for payments with Pos: the government intends to trigger fines for merchants who do not accept payments by ATM and cards above 40 euros against the ceiling of 60 set in the maneuver , says the blue Giorgio Mulè. Tomorrow the EU judgment will officially arrive, but in the meantime the effects of the negotiation with Brussels are already visible.

If one of the games of the budget law seems close to closing, many others are still open: from the Superbonus to the minimum pensions, the majority is still struggling to find the right balance.

The Maneuver to the final rush – Between majority meetings, attempts to talk with the opposition, stop and go in commission and writing and rewriting in the measures, the final rush remains high voltage. Moreover, the very tight deadlines and the few resources available weigh on the path of the Budget law which seems increasingly complicated.