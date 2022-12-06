Maneuver, Fazzolari (Fdi): “There will be no upheavals in Parliament”

The government is engaged in the filings of the maneuver. There budget law is going to be discussed in parliamentthe majority do not want any distortions with respect to the basic text, but are willing to accommodate to the EU on some measures, such as lowering the minimum threshold for the pos. The line – we read in the Corriere della Sera – is the one dictated by Prime Minister Giorgia Melons. The minimum amount below which merchants can decline credit and debit cards could be revised below of the 60 euros, fixed in the text of the budget bill. What is certain is that the executive does not intend to “hang himself” on such a measure by feeding clutches with Brussels. Probable, therefore, that among the amendments reported to the maneuver there may be a retouching that lowers the limit (in the drafts of the maneuver it was originally indicated a 30-40 euros).

No upheaval – continues the Corriere – is also foreseen for the Superbonus. The deduction is intended for stay at 90%. John the Baptist’s words Fazzolariundersecretary to the presidency of the Council with responsibility for implementing the government programme, it seems reset the chance that some amendment to the maneuver could review the decision to reduce from 110 to 90% the refund, in the form of tax credit, for the renovation and energy efficiency of buildings. «We do not extend it. That’s not the problem. Whether it’s 110% or 90%, what the tenant has to do changes 10 thousand euros of jobs before he paid nothing and now he has to pay 1,000 eurosbut for those in difficulty we intervene with a special fund”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

