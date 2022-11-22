Maneuver, the opposition (Conte, Letta and Calenda) raises the barricades against the budget law

The first Maneuver of the Meloni government triggers the opposition. The leader of the Democratic party, Enrico Letta, rally the dem people on December 17, to protest against a budget law “unfair and improvised”.

The president of the thinks the same way M5s, Joseph Contewho comments: “Sul Basic income the executive has been playing with people’s lives for weeks: an inhumane attitude on the skin of families who barely pay the bill And they shop“, he says. Then he attacks: “We are willing to do anything to stem this crazy plan, even to take to the streets”.

Maneuver: Letta, “improvised, unfair, inadequate, Pd takes to the streets with conviction”

“Saturday 17 ours manifestation against an improvised and unfair #maneuver. Inadequate with respect to the risk of recession and the surge of inflation. We anticipated it in our Assembly on Saturday. Now, after yesterday’s decisions, we confirm it with even more conviction”. Enrico Letta.

Maneuver: Calenda to Letta, “the square wishes it to the right, let’s work together on a proposal”

“Enrico, make demonstrations against the maneuver without proposing an alternative it is exactly the opposition that the right wishes to have. We will send you the detailed document on the proposals for one counter maneuver fairer and more just. Let’s work together. ” She writes it on Twitter Charles Calendareplying to the secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta.

