The package of amendments to the budget law presented by the government “does not upset anything”, but “strengthens” the maneuver itself, according to Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who took stock of the main reforms in the pipeline. The rule that abolishes the penalties for non-use of the Pos on payments under 60 euros has now waned after a long tug of war with the European Union: the executive plans to replace it with a tax credit on commissions charged to merchants on electronic payments. “I hope there is further reflection” said Giorgetti, who spoke of a form of “relief or compensation for operators who will have to face a greater burden for commissions on transactions”.

On the other purely political point of the budget law, the citizen’s income, a further tightening has been passed: it goes from 8 to 7 months for 2023, with the confirmation of the farewell to the subsidy in 2024. The income ceiling due to the cut in the contribution wedge by a further percentage point, it rises from 20 to 25 thousand euros, the minimum pensions of the over 75s are raised to 600 euros, while the ceiling on de-contributions goes from 6 thousand to 8 thousand euros: “It has increased from 6 thousand to 8 thousand euro the maximum threshold for the exemption from the payment of social security contributions in favor of employers who hire the beneficiaries of the citizenship income with a fixed-term contract from 1 January to 31 December”, explained Giorgetti in the Budget Commission.

On the Pos and Women’s Option “the government has its own opinions, which clash with factual data and circumstances and also – in the case of the Women’s Option – with a significant burden on the multi-year level”, specifies the MEF. “It is a question of finding solutions that are compatible with the recommendations and the reference regulations also at European level”. The measure, one of the most identifying of the new executive, went against the stakes of the Pnrr set by Europe for the disbursement of the Recovery Fund.