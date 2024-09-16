Maneuver, everything hanging on the preventive agreement. The idea of ​​making it retroactive to obtain a “nest egg”

The government Melons keep working on the next one financial maneuverthe first deadline concerns the structural plan to be submitted to Brusselshad to be sent by September 20th but the Prime Minister has decided to take her time and the new deadline is the end of the month. In a week Istat will communicate whether, thanks to the upward revision of the GDP of previous yearsthe government will have a “nest egg” available or not. Very important money to meet the many requests. Among these is that – reports La Repubblica – of boost birth rates with tax incentives further in favor of the families with childrenwhich only complicates the picture. Because now the The list of requests is mostly swelling.

The fact is that, between new European rules, the review of ISTAT accounts, and the wait for the proceeds from the two-year agreement, the maneuver really risks being postponed until November. The maneuver is held hostage by another fundamental appointment. This one was also moved (by the Council of Ministers of 20 June) by Mid-October to October 31st: the deadline for VAT numbers and self-employed workers to join – continues La Repubblica – the new two-year preventive agreement which should work like this: you come to an agreement with the taxman, you pay little and they won’t check you for the next two years.

The government officially does not estimate anything (but there was talk of at least 2 billion). But he fears a flop. This is the only way to explain the parliamentary initiative to introduce a even retroactive amnestythe hypothesis on the table is that we go back to 2018. The amendment to the Omnibus decree is signed by FdI (Fausto Orsomarso), Lega (Massimo Garavaglia) and Forza Italia (Dario Damiani). So until October 31 the accounts are not closed. The proceeds from the agreement should be used for many things: to bring forward the Epiphany bonus of 100 euros gross (80 net) already in 2024, to cut taxes for the middle class, to give more money to families with children. A vast program. The maneuver is postponed to November.