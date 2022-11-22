Maneuver: the centre-right is present, knows the dossiers very well, has done everything possible to intervene in favor of the less well-off

“Courageous and consistent“. So a competent and on the ball Giorgia Meloni defined the 2023 Budget Law approved last night by the Council of Ministers at the press conference. The image that emerges is that of a compact, strong center-right marching united in the same direction He had said and written that the premier did not have an adequate team. False. In less than a month, he presented a Budget in record time which, unlike previous years (when there was no vote at the end of September), will have all the time necessary to be examined in detail in Parliament, first in the Commission and then in the Chamber.

From the minister Giorgetti to his deputy Leothrough the minister Cauldron and for the deputy prime minister Salvini, the cohesion of the executive, in addition to the pertinence of the individual dossiers (which Meloni knows perfectly) is the fundamental political point that emerges from the conference held at Palazzo Chigi. A maneuver that comes at a very difficult time with high energy prices and the boom in bills and which, as demonstrated by the spread below 200 points, also finds favor with the markets without any friction with the European Union. Thanks to the preventive trip to Brussels by the prime minister and the minister of the economy.

On the merits, despite the scarce resources – and in Parliament there may be small adjustments – the Budget Law intervenes with a commitment of 4 billion euros for workers with lower incomes, cutting the tax wedge by another point up to 20 thousand euros, and renews support for the disabled also for next year . As widely expected, and it could not have gone otherwise, two thirds of the maneuver goes to combat the increase in prices and prices energy costs. And, as Meloni said, had it not been for the problem of bills, the intervention on the tax wedge would have been much more decisive. But there is a first step, despite the war, three years of pandemic and one of the highest public debts in the world.

The measure bridge over pensions (Quota 103) to avoid the return of Fornero and the raising to 85 thousand euros as the threshold for the 15% flat tax for Ive matches are a small but important victory for the League. And in fact Salvini thanked in the press conference “Georgia” and the whole Council of Ministers. The opposition is ridiculous. Enrico Letta, now pro-tempore secretary of the Democratic Party, announced that he will take to the streets even before knowing the details of the Budget law and reading the text (Meloni was very good at not to release drafts) In the streets to defend the Basic incomea contiana measure that a highly trained Calderone explained that this is not the case and that it will gradually be reformed without being dismantled, against which he voted in Parliament.

Not only that, the left accuses Meloni of having been too Draghian, when in the summer he would have made false papers in order to go ahead with Draghi as premier and avoid the vote. Usual inconsistency, another missed opportunity to shut up. In short, it will certainly not be the best maneuver in the world and perhaps more could have been done in some points (we will see the changes in the Chamber), but the centre-right government led by the leader of the Brothers of Italy it is not a Brancaleone army at all. On the contrary. He is present, he knows the dossiers very well, he has done everything possible to intervene in favor of the less well-off, he has not broken with either the EU or the financial markets and, above all, he has given a great demonstration of unity and compactness. In spite of the Cassandras of newspapers such as Repubblica, La Stampa and Il Fatto.

