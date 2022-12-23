Maneuver, Serie A is safe from debts: 1 billion spreadable in 60 installments

The government now he can no longer do anything wrong or he will inevitably snap the provisional exercise. There maneuver has arrived at the final step, barring further stumbles, today’s evening should start the trust at the Roomwith the armored text. But the last 24 hours for the executive to lead Melons they were really complicated, the State accounting in fact he postponed in Budget Commission the text, there were 44 rules without the necessary covers cheap. For this, others were needed upheavals of the measures. Such as – we read in Repubblica – what concerns the culture bonus for the boys who perform 18 years. “Those born in 2004 will have the benefit for 18 years according to the rules in force” for 18app. The new Carta Cultura e Card of Meritprovided for by a majority amendment to replace 18 apps, limited to those with an ISEE under 35 thousand euros and took 100 at high school, they will not go into effect immediately.

It also changes – reports the Corriere della Sera – the excerpt rule automatic of folders under i One thousand Euro relating to the period 2000-2015. An amendment establishes that the sled cancellation two months, from 31 January to 31 March. A further change provides that from the automatic deletion are excluded the administrative sanctionsincluding the fines. Also, another crucial detail, i Common they can reserve do not apply the rule. However, the measure has been confirmedsoccer saver“. I’m at stake 889 million euros of missed payments. They are payments that the world of sport did not perform during the pandemic by missing deadlines. The new law will allow professional and amateur sports clubs to pay in 60 installmentswith the 3% surchargepayments suspended during the pandemic.

