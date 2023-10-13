Cuneo, tax rate cuts, families and PA: these are the four pillars of the 2024 maneuver which arrives in the Council of Ministers on Monday. In detail, going into the merits of the measures, on Monday the Council of Ministers will launch the budget plan, including the outline of the maneuver to be sent to the EU Commission and Parliament; the article of the actual Budget will arrive at the Chamber by the end of the month to begin the examination and then the passage to the Senate. Alongside the Budget in the Council of Ministers, two legislative decrees on tax matters should also be passed, the first step of the tax reform: a legislative decree on Irpef rates and measures for businesses and a second provision on the global tax.

Wedge confirmation, up to 100 euros in the pay slip

Using the extra-deficit lever, the government will finance the cut in the tax wedge also for 2024 for 14 million workers. The measure, initiated by previous governments, and strengthened by Giorgia Meloni’s executive, provides for a reduction of 6 points in labor taxes for incomes up to 35 thousand euros and up to 7 points for those within 25 thousand euros, recognized in the pay slip up to 100 euros more.

Global tax and tax cuts in Legislative Decree

Other fiscal measures should be contained in two legislative decrees which represent the first step of the tax reform. The first decree would merge the first two Irpef rates, bringing theminimum rate of 23% from incomes up to 15 thousand euros to those up to 28 thousand gross euros per year. The intervention would be financed with a reduction in tax deductions/deductions, through a horizontal cut in the access threshold bringing it to 120 thousand euros, given the difficulty in eliminating certain ‘discounts’ outright. This streamlining of the audience would produce 1 billion in resources.

Mini-Ires hiring companies

The Legislative Decree should also include a cut in IRES, reduced from 24% to 15% for companies that hire. A second legislative decree should implement the agreement for the international global minimum tax to combat tax avoidance by multinationals, with high tech in the lead (expected revenue of around 2 billion) and a package of rules to attract investments with 5 years of tax incentives for companies that bring their activities back to Italy.

Contrast birth rate

Measures to combat the birth rate will find space in the maneuver. The Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti spoke about measures to support families with medium and low incomes, with more than two children. She is also thinking about measures to help mothers reconcile work and family.

Public administration and healthcare

On the public contracts front, the renewal of the contract is expected but resources risk being scarce. The so-called Advances decree for the revaluation of state pensions and salary increases in December with a 1.5% on salaries should arrive by the end of the year. When starting the process for the renewal of public employment contracts for the three-year period 2022-2024, Giorgetti had said that particular attention would be paid to medical and healthcare personnel.

Pensions

Due to limited resources, the pension package does not include any significant changes, probably only providing for the confirmation of Quota 103 and the social Ape for 2024.