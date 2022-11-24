The return of the vouchers blows up the storm. Pd: “Back all the way”

The government Melons decided to reintroduce i voucher for the workers. The measure had been interrupted in the 2017 because of the protests, after months and months of controversy and the threat of a referendum. Now the new executive – we read in the press – is trying again, intervening decisively on the very restrictive rules included in the 2018 in the dignity decree. The rule, included in the new Budget law, provides that from next January 1st it will be possible to use i good job in the sectors of agriculture, the Horeca sector (hotels, restaurants and cafés) and personal care, in particular as regards housework. The new check will have a nominal value of 10 euros gross per hour, 7.50 euros netand an income ceiling for workers, up to 10,000 euros a year.

The reaction was immediate labor unionswhich – continues La Stampa – have returned to to protest. “It’s not expected nothing good – comments the confederal secretary of Uil Ivana Veronese –. We are in the presence of one government dystonia who with his right hand allocates resources for tax exemptions intended for stable hiring of young people and women and, with the other, reintroduces a highly precarious like the voucher”. And from the Pd Chiara Gribaudo, head of the youth mission, summarizes: “With vouchers it goes all the way back“.

