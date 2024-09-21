The solution could be (again) a compulsory capitalization of credit institutions, but no money to the State for the Budget Law

The hypothesis of a “contribution” on the part of the banks to support growth and interventions in favor of families and businesses in the Budget Law for next year is a very slippery slope for the majority. Friday 20 September to relaunch the proposal to Affaritaliani.it was Mark Osnatochairman of the Finance Committee of the Chamber and economic manager of Fratelli d’Italia. So certainly not a random deputy, but rather the top of the prime minister’s party on economic and financial issues.

Osnato stressed very precisely, however, that there should not be any “contrast” between the government and the credit system and that the climate must be absolutely calm and that, moreover, a contribution to growth is also in the interest of the banks themselves. Forza Italia, through the mouth of the national spokesperson Raphael Snowsalways on Affaritaliani.itsaid she agreed with the “contribution” but extended it to include insurance companies and energy multi-utilities which in these post-Covid years, together with banks thanks to the ECB’s interest rate hike, have made profits perhaps as had happened before.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance is silent, no statement and no comment from Via XX Settembre despite the questions posed by Affaritaliani.it Saturday morning. On the other hand, the line of the head of the Ministry of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti is that of maximum caution and of trying not to create tensions between the executive and some of the most important players in the country’s economic and financial system.

Qualified sources explain that Forza Italia is actually against what was once called a tax on banks’ extra profits, given that Silvio Berlusconi’s children, who control a significant share of the country, should also be the ones to dig into their pockets. Mediolanum through Fininvest. And so – the same sources explain – widening the audience to insurance companies and energy multi-utilities is like either spreading the contribution so that it is almost irrelevant for the credit institutions or even letting the plan lapse. But if it was Osnato who spoke, it means that Giorgia Meloni is giving it some thought. From the League, not from the Ministry of Economy and Finance (which is quite different), tight-lipped.

Off the record the Carroccio replies that they are focused on the Open Arms trial in Palermo with the request of the prosecutors for six years in prison for the deputy prime minister Matthew Salvini and that do not intend at this stage to open other fronts in the majority. In the end, listening to various opinions of deputies and senators from both the Centre-right and the opposition, the “contribution” requested from the banks and not only will hardly see the light of day. At most it will end up like it did last year, when the government – after the intervention of the ECB – had to backtrack and grant the option then used by the banks to allocate to reserves a multiple (2.5) of the so-called tax on extra-profitsinstead of its payment into the state coffers. A sort of forced capitalization of credit institutions that strengthens Italian banks, and this is certainly a positive fact for the stability of the country system, but no euro to contribute in the Budget Law to the reduction of the tax wedge up to 60 thousand euros, at least in the intentions of the executive, and to raise minimum pensions.

All this despite the fact that the last two years have been truly golden for the banking sector. In two years, the top seven banking groups in the country have seen their profits almost double, from 6.7 to 12.9 billion eurosfor a growth between the first half of this year and the same of 2022 of 93.1%. An exceptional dynamic, driven by the effect of high interest rates and which has allowed the Banks to achieve an exceptional margin. This is revealed by an analysis by the Studies & Research Office of Fisac ​​Cgil on how the first seven banking groups (Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit, Banco Bpm, Bper, Mps, Credem and Bp Sondrio) have doubled their profits in less than two years. These record numbers, observes the general secretary of Fisac ​​Cgil, Susy Esposito, “generated by a favorable economic situation, must induce the sector to make a strong investment in employment. We are in the midst of a digital revolution that impacts the banking world and it is therefore important to put bargaining at the center as a valuable tool to guarantee employment, rights and protection for workers in the sector. Significant investments in training will be needed to guarantee requalification paths, and at the same time new and good employment”.

In the composition of the revenues, the study by Fisac ​​Cgil underlines, the interest margin has a great weight, always for the first 7 groups, of 74.6% in two years, going from 11.8 billion in the first half of 2022 to 20.7 billion in 2024. These results are also due to the simultaneous and modest increase in passive rates and the slower decline in active rates, i.e. loans and mortgages which in August stood at around 5% on average for businesses and 3.4% for mortgages to families. As regards the remuneration of deposits, again in August, it recorded an average rate of 1% (1.05% in June and 0.32% in June 2022) but for the current account component alone the average rate applied was 0.53% (0.58% in June and 0.02% in June 2022).

