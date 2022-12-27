Maneuver at the last mile in the Senate

There Budget law at the last mile: today arrives in Senate for the second reading after the green light from the Chamber. The Conference of group leaders will establish the timing of the green light. The exam will take place without changes given the tight deadlines. In fact, the text must be definitively approved by 31 December to avoid the provisional exercise. There Room on 24 December at dawn, after a night marathon in the classroom, he approved the first budget law of the government led by Giorgia Meloni.

The budget session was influenced by narrowness of the timesa consequence of the vote for the policies that took place at the end of September, as never happened during republican Italy, with the government that was formed when usually the discussion on the budget has already started in Parliament. Despite the few weeks available, the government and the majority have tried to insert in the text some choices that marked a political line, between fiscal peace, cash and pensions, ending however by incurring formal errors or in the withdrawal of a series of measures, including remarks by the EU, by the General Accounting Office of the State and Bank of Italy.

However, the executive claims to have produced a text under the banner of “prudence”, with an appeal contained to a new deficit, by the majority FdI speak a “family format text”, while Come on Italy he says he looks “at the growth of the country”. From the oppositions, however, the Pd replies that it is one maneuver “of amnesties and cuts to healthcare”, the M5s of “Government prone to austerity hawks”, Avs of “unjust law, hymn to evasion”.

Maneuver, scissor cut to the Citizenship Income

Basically, the clearest measure to find resources is the cut in 2023 of the basic income – reduced to 7 months – for people deemed employable, pending a restriction of the subsidy from 2024 to those who cannot work. The parliamentary budget office estimates that by mid-next year, 38.5% of households currently receiving it could lose their subsidy. More than one in three. To dictate the priorities of the maneuver were the calendar and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with the invasion of Russian troops going on for 10 months now. Given the soaring cost of energy and the race for inflation, the government has proposed a text worth 35 billion, of which 21 billion go to the extension of measures to mitigate the high bills for businesses and households.

Provisions on which, net of some nuances, there was a commonality of views between the sides. With the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti which he already pointed out at the end of March, there may be a need to find new resources. Then there were the requests of the majority political forces, who tried to plead for some battle horses: Forza Italia and Lega on pensions, FdI and Noi Moderati on families, with the difficult mediation in the Commission to make ends meet. All in a short time. The CDM approved the Maneuver on 22 November, with a night session, the Chamber at dawn on 24 December. In the span of a month, the political discussion was monopolized by provisions on income, cash, pensions and taxation.

The government brought the roof for the payments in cash from one thousand to five thousand euros. He also wanted to eliminate the fines for merchants who do not allow payments up to 60 euros with the Pos. On this point the findings of Bank of Italy, Upb, Confindustria, Court of Auditors followed one another. Because the country has made commitments in the Pnrr on the traceability of payments, for an estimated tax evasion of around 80 billion each year, because only 1 out of 4 among the under 30s chooses cash for payments instead of cards or payment apps . Thus, during the first of the three evening sessions in the Commission, the Mef deleted the provision, but due to a typo, a regulatory mess arose, with the text which in the new formulation also canceled the change to the cash ceiling, then the amendment it was rewritten overnight.

