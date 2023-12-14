Maneuver 2024, there is an agreement. Voting takes place on December 22nd

Agreement reached in the Senate Budget Committee between the government, majority and opposition on the budget calendar: a path has been established for the vote of confidence on December 22nd by 1pm. The general discussion of the text should begin on Wednesday 20 December at 3.30 pm. In this way the text of the budget law could be sent to the Chamber as early as the afternoon of December 22nd for assignment to the competent Commissions, and then be able to begin discussing it from December 27-28th in the Montecitorio Chamber. The agreement will be ratified by the conference of group leaders.

“The provision of ratification of the agreement to amend the The ESM Treaty is included in the work calendar for the month of December of the chamber of the Chamber. When the time comes for your possible exam, the Chamber will be in a position to take any decision. The calendar has been approved and the President is called upon to ensure that it is respected and I will always abide by this principle”. This was declared by the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Lorenzo Fontana.

