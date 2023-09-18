“The cut in the tax wedge by up to seven points for those with incomes up to 25 thousand euros and six points for those with incomes up to 35 thousand which has put up to 100 euros of monthly increase in the pockets of those with a lower income is for me a priority measure and my big goal is to confirm it throughout 2024.” Thus the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in the interview with ‘Dritto e rovescio’ broadcast this evening on Retequattro.

Speaking at the Italia Viva national celebration in Santa Marinella (Rome), the Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Maurizio Leo, explained that “it is clear that we have to find the resources, it’s not that we fish them out of a hat. So we have to make choices, for young people, the family, the birth rate. But let’s think about the relationship between the tax wedge and the first income bracket. Today if I make the cut in the tax wedge, which must be done, and is a priority of the government, I give more money in the pocket of the employee, but then part of that extra money is eaten up by the tax burden of the first rate”. “We therefore need to carry out a pincer operation, that is, increase the first income bracket for the lowest brackets”, she explained.

“So there is the beneficial effect”, remarks the deputy minister, “otherwise what I give, I partly take back in the form of taxation. Here is the change on the fiscal front. A difficult, complex operation, but I think that all together we must get to work, as we did for the delegation, which represents the basis for building the tax system of the future”.