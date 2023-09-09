Healthcare, 4 billion are needed: does it come from online betting?

Among the priorities of the maneuver is to find 4 billion euros for healthcare. As requested by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci. As Repubblica explains, “for trade unions and sector organisations, those four billion are also few: the CGIL is asking for at least five more every year, for the next ten years, «to guarantee everyone the right to health and slow down the process of privatization of the National Health Service”.

Again as Repubblica reports, “a complementary proposal also comes from the majority, which identifies a flow of additional funds, compared to the budget, to support healthcare. It was formulated by the president of the Social Affairs Commission of the Senate Franco Zaffini (FdI)”. The aim is, explains the document signed by 12 majority senators, to «a reorganization of the regulation of overall revenue from gaming collection activities which, in particular, achieves an increase in concession fees, especially for online games, based on the volumes of gaming and betting collected”.

Leo works on tax reform: should Irpef be expanded to 23%?

Meanwhile, the deputy minister Maurizio Leo, which must implement the enabling law for tax reform, is working on all the hypotheses to be ready for the scenarios that will derive from the resources available for the maneuver. As Corriere della Sera writes, Leo “is considering start the Irpef reform from 2024, merging the first two brackets. Maximum objective: extend the 23% rate up to 28 thousand euros of taxable income, against the current 15 thousand”.

According to the Corriere, “the cut in the wedge does not exclude that of the Irpef; the two things can be combined, confirming and indeed strengthening the easing of the levy on medium-low incomes. To bring home the result, around 14 billion are needed: 10 billion only to confirm the effects of the new room for maneuver”.

