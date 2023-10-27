Maneuver, Tajani speaks: “Forza Italia will do its part so that everything proceeds in the best way and in the interests of Italians”





There are hours and days of intense debate in the majority and in the government on the Budget Law for next year. The final text is not yet there and while waiting for the provision to receive the definitive approval from the Council of Ministers and arrive in Parliament, Antonio Tajani – deputy prime minister, foreign minister and secretary of Forza Italia – clarifies some fundamental points by responding to Affaritaliani.it.

To the question whether the Budget Law is closed or Forza Italia is aiming for changes in particular on the flat rate tax and, also, if it confirms that there will be no majority amendments in Parliament, the head of the Farnesina replies: “It is essential that it arrives in Parliament a good text that does not increase the tax burden, does not affect the home and increases pensions. Even in a difficult context. All this is essential to vote (without amendments) quickly and reassure the markets. Forza Italia will do its part to ensure that everything proceeds in the best way and in the interests of Italians.”

