Relocations, Superbonus, Social Ape and strenuous jobs: theiter of the Maneuver

Jobs stalled in the Senate on the maneuver. They were deposited in Budget Committee the expected government amendments with the rules on relocations and on the stabilization of honorary magistrates.

The proposed amendments, finalized between last night and today, have been stamped by the State General Accounting Office and presented to the Budget Committee, which will now have to set the deadline for sub-amendments.

The norm for the stabilization of honorary robes arises from the requests of the European Commission which initiated the infringement procedure against Italy, disputing that the current regulations would not comply with some European directives.

There maneuver is expected in the hall of Palazzo Madama Tuesday but a new postponement to Wednesday or Thursday close to Christmas Eve. Today the committee’s afternoon session was confirmed only to allow the government to file its proposed changes and set deadlines for ‘subs’.

Tomorrow the commission is convened at 15 and will be busy, before starting the work on the maneuver, to approve the opinion on the ddl Competition, assigned last Wednesday at Palazzo Madama.

The voting on the amendments should start in the evening but the order of business will depend on the timing with which the Accounting Office will conclude the checks on the coverage of the expected parliamentary reformulations, and a postponement to Monday is not excluded.

The compromise reached in the majority on the Superbonus, which should lead to the cancellation of the Isee ceiling of 25 thousand euros to allow individuals to be able to carry out energy efficiency interventions or to make single-family houses safe, is still being examined by the Mef structures.

Other interventions that may come through include redrafting of parliamentary amendments, there is the extension of the suspension of Tosap, the tax on coffee tables that restaurants and bars pay for the occupation of public land.

Another goal is to broaden the categories of demanding jobs who are entitled toSocial bee, the pension advance, making you re-enter construction and other sectors, such as potters. Finally the measures for reconstruction in earthquake areas which would require at least 30 million euros.