“There is great discontent among doctors, so the Budget becomes fundamental because today we have a National Health Service that must invest anyway. Compared to a few years ago, the NHS must deal with a shortage of personnel, so the first thing it must do is invest in healthcare personnel, find the economic resources needed for the Community Homes and Community Hospitals provided for by the Pnrr and the Ministerial Decree 77”. This is what the president of the Order of Physicians of Rome, Antonio Magi, told Adnkronos Salute, looking at the next Budget Law.

“Curiously – explains Magi – today we have structures, equipment, devices and digitalization, therefore a system that is already clearly financed in capital account, so we must first plan to fill these structures and put professionals, doctors, nurses who can operate behind equipment, structures and also healthcare tools. But at the same time we must also be prepared when we move from capital account to current expenditure, because unfortunately then we will have to think about maintenance for which we clearly need to invest money”.

Magi has no doubts: “We think that a real investment should be at least in this phase of around 10 billion euros to be added to the National Health Service, compared to the 6 billion that have been added, a good part of which will obviously be allocated to contract renewals”.