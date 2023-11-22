The fact immediately sparked the irritation especially of the Brothers of Italy and also of Palazzo Chigi





“At the last majority meeting with Minister Ciriani I understood that 2 or 3 amendments could be presented just at a symbolic level. Evidently I misunderstood and I have already given the mandate to withdraw them and transform them into agendas”. He states it ad Affaritaliani.it the leader of the League in the Senate Massimiliano Romeo after the presentation of three amendments by the League in the Senate Budget Committee despite the fact that the majority agreement did not provide for amendments by the government parties. A fact that immediately sparked the irritation especially of the Brothers of Italy and also of Palazzo Chigi.

Subscribe to the newsletter

