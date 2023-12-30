Almost half of doctors are thinking of leaving early

Italy has a big healthcare problem. Or rather, healthcare has a big problem with Italy. “Almost half of doctors are thinking of hanging up their white coat early to retire”writes La Stampa today, which reports the results of a survey carried out by Fadoi, the Federation of hospital internal medicine doctors, on a representative sample of all Italian regions.

“More than angry about the low salaries, they are tired from too much work and afraid of current and future cuts to their pensions”, explains the Press. “Although what is particularly worrying is that large third who, if they were to go back, would no longer choose to enroll in medicine and that 12-odd percent who even today are thinking of changing careers entirely. While the idea of ​​paying overtime better, as expected from the maneuver to cut the waiting lists, it is rejected by nine out of ten doctors”.

According to the survey results, “The idea of ​​crossing the retirement threshold early is crossing the minds of 46.15% of them. A percentage so high that even if it were to become reality in only 10% of cases it would mean tens of thousands of professionals leaving our hospitals early.” And why do many think of leaving early? “Almost six out of ten of those who they think about early retirement, they do so out of fear of suffering a cut to their pension, perhaps with retroactive measures like those introduced in the budget, even if then lightened with a subsequent amendment. For 30.95%, however, the cause would be excessive workloads, while low pay motivates only 2.38% and the desire to end one's career abroad 9.53%”.

Over one in three is thinking of leaving the public sector and moving to the private sector or abroad

But be careful, the problem is broader. As the Press explains, “even those who are not of retirement age are thinking of leaving public service in 38.71% of cases. 21.82% would choose abroad to go into private business, 4.56% would choose abroad, while a worrying 12.33% of discouraged people are thinking of changing their business entirely. A discouragement that is confirmed by 36.43% of doctors who under current conditions, going back in time, would no longer choose the same profession”.

