Maneuver, there are only 700 million for the changes and time is running out

The government must run to avoid the specter of the provisional exercise. There maneuver budget has arrived in parliament, but is deadlocked changes. There are to deal with 450 amendments between the majority and the opposition and time is running out: there is no agreement on almost everything, from minimum pensions to the Rdc. The resources to change are limited to 700 million out of 35 billion, between funds available to deputies and 300 million to ministries. There is much discussion – we read in La Repubblica – about the future of Basic income. The hypothesis is that of one further squeeze from the first Januarywhich concerns the young come on 18 to 29 years old. From the beginning of 2023 they will have to go back to school if they don’t want to lose the check. This is foreseen by an amendment of the League. The standard has a good chance of passing. Also because dear to the Minister of Education and Merit Giuseppe Valditara.

