Maneuver, Citizens (Aiop): “The Government is good on the modification of spending ceilings and additional resources for the reduction of waiting lists”

“After eleven years, the Government changesfinally, the rule introduced by the Spending Review of 2012, which limited the planning possibilities of the Regions, regardless of the real needs of the territories and the population, in the purchase of outpatient and hospital care services from the private law component of the Health Service national”. As Barbara Citizens, National President of Aiop, the Italian Private Hospital Association, regarding the healthcare measures introduced by the Budget Law.



READ ALSO: Maneuver rejected by healthcare: half of doctors are thinking of leaving the public

Barbara Cittadini, president of Aiop



“With this long-awaited regulatory change and with the additional resources expected in 2024 for the reduction of waiting lists, private law structures will be able to ensure a more effective, efficient and timely response to the increased and diversified demand for health of the population. We welcome this news – comments the Aiop President – because, finally, the Government and Parliament have listened to the common request of Regions, structures and citizens. There is still a lot to do: the instrument that regulates spending, introduced with Legislative Decree 95, remains, in fact, for us, anachronistic, ineffective and illogical and there are still many critical issues to be resolved to increase the quality of health care, in a homogeneous and equitable manner, throughout the national territory but we note that there is a different approach to such important issues.

In the forty-fifth year since the establishment of our NHS, we cannot fail to applaud measures that demonstrate the Government and Parliament's desire to overcome the prejudices and ideological conditioning that continue, despite a regulatory framework that provides that our NHS has two components, to look at the private law component as a body foreign to the system, rather than structurally part of it. This maneuver, on the contrary, makes a first, indispensable choice that enhances and promotes the country's health offer, in order to ensure the fundamental right to health recognized by the Constitution”.

“Accredited structures, in fact, have unexpressed potential – concludes Barbara Cittadini – which must be made available to the population to guarantee the community a healthcare offer that is tailored to its health needs”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

