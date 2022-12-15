Minimum pensions at 600 euros for the over 75s and a Pos limit of 40 euros

“There are ten countries that are in line, we play in the Champions League, while there are 10 other countries in the Europa League. Do you come here to challenge us, even if we play in the Champions League? Then maybe we don’t win it, but it’s a great satisfaction” . The Minister of Economy is absolutely right Giancarlo Giorgetti. Reading well and carefully the observations of the European Commission on the Budget Law for 2023 – which Affaritaliani.it had the opportunity to view – the promotion of our country is evident – and it was not at all obvious after the elections of 25 September – and the observations made by Brussels on some points these are not real criticalities which, in any case, will be partially corrected. All this in the face of a substantial rejection of the budget laws of historically virtuous countries such as Germany and Holland.

Not only that, to silence some critical voices coming from Pd and M5S after the EU document and the words of the commissioner Paul Gentiloni is the spread, stable today below 200 and absolutely under control. Point 20 of the document reads: Overall, the Commission believes that Italy’s budget plan is in line with the budgetary guidelines contained in the Council Recommendation of 12 July 2022″.

Italy promoted with flying colors especially in terms of the fight against high energy pricesas the EU executive document always reads: “Italy has rapidly ordered measures on energy as part of the emergency response to the exceptional energy price increases; the extension of existing support measures and/or the adoption of new However, aid in response to high energy prices would contribute to higher growth in nationally financed net current expenditure and to an increase in the government deficit and debt projected for 2023”.

